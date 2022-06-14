USAG Daegu All Access: Kelly Fitness Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847901" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Focused on fitness—Supervisory Sports Specialist James Mathis gives us an all access tour of Daegu Family and MWR's Kelly Fitness Center. Be sure to reach out to the staff at our Area IV fitness facilities and Army Wellness Center Daegu for help achieving your health and fitness goals.