Fort Hood Celebrates Army Birthday With Cake Competition

Culinary specialists from the 1st Cavalry Division and across Fort Hood competed in a best cake competition in honor of the U.S. Army's 247th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847898
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-XE027-365
|Filename:
|DOD_109068521
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
