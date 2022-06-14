Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Celebrates Army Birthday With Cake Competition

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Culinary specialists from the 1st Cavalry Division and across Fort Hood competed in a best cake competition in honor of the U.S. Army's 247th birthday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847898
    VIRIN: 220614-A-XE027-365
    Filename: DOD_109068521
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, Fort Hood Celebrates Army Birthday With Cake Competition, by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

