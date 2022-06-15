Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water Treatment in the Field

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeremiah Woods 

    91st Training Division (Operations)

    As part of CSTX 91-22-01, Soldiers from the 651st Quartermaster Company based in Casper, Wyoming, conduct operations next to Coleman Reservoir on Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 15, where for two weeks they will purify water for other units participating in the exercise. The purified water will be delivered to other camps and used for showers, laundry, and handwashing.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 

    Water Treatment
    Quartermaster
    Army Reserve
    Ft. Hunter Liggett
    CSTX

