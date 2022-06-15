Water Treatment in the Field

As part of CSTX 91-22-01, Soldiers from the 651st Quartermaster Company based in Casper, Wyoming, conduct operations next to Coleman Reservoir on Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 15, where for two weeks they will purify water for other units participating in the exercise. The purified water will be delivered to other camps and used for showers, laundry, and handwashing.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 19:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847895
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-GJ415-648
|Filename:
|DOD_109068504
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT