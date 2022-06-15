Water Treatment in the Field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of CSTX 91-22-01, Soldiers from the 651st Quartermaster Company based in Casper, Wyoming, conduct operations next to Coleman Reservoir on Fort Hunter Liggett, California, June 15, where for two weeks they will purify water for other units participating in the exercise. The purified water will be delivered to other camps and used for showers, laundry, and handwashing.