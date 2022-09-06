Marine Forces Special Operations Command hosts Raider Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 9-13, 2022. Raider Week combined MARSOC’s annual Cognitive Raider Symposium with various Individual Training Class graduation events along with a team-based competition. This year, MARSOC invited World War II Marine Raiders and alumni from the Marine Corps U.S. Special Operations Command Detachment, also known as Det One, to celebrate MARSOC’s past and look toward the future. Raider Week focused on four themes throughout the week: reflection, remembrance, Raider Pride and the Cognitive Raider. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
This work, MARSOC hosts WWII Marine Raiders during Raider Week, by PFC Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
