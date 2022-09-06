MARSOC hosts WWII Marine Raiders during Raider Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Forces Special Operations Command hosts Raider Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 9-13, 2022. Raider Week combined MARSOC’s annual Cognitive Raider Symposium with various Individual Training Class graduation events along with a team-based competition. This year, MARSOC invited World War II Marine Raiders and alumni from the Marine Corps U.S. Special Operations Command Detachment, also known as Det One, to celebrate MARSOC’s past and look toward the future. Raider Week focused on four themes throughout the week: reflection, remembrance, Raider Pride and the Cognitive Raider. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brandon Marrero)