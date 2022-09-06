Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARSOC hosts WWII Marine Raiders during Raider Week

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Brandon Marrero 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    Marine Forces Special Operations Command hosts Raider Week at Camp Lejeune, N.C., May 9-13, 2022. Raider Week combined MARSOC’s annual Cognitive Raider Symposium with various Individual Training Class graduation events along with a team-based competition. This year, MARSOC invited World War II Marine Raiders and alumni from the Marine Corps U.S. Special Operations Command Detachment, also known as Det One, to celebrate MARSOC’s past and look toward the future. Raider Week focused on four themes throughout the week: reflection, remembrance, Raider Pride and the Cognitive Raider. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847887
    VIRIN: 220609-M-WH683-1001
    Filename: DOD_109068394
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, MARSOC hosts WWII Marine Raiders during Raider Week, by PFC Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARSOC
    Marine Corps
    Marine Raider
    Marine Forces Special Operations Command

