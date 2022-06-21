Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSC's Brig Gen Arledge talks importance of mentorship Part I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Brig Gen Elizabeth Arledge, mobilization assistant to the AFSC Commander, shares her experiences on both sides of mentorship and what motivates her to be a guide for others, to help them reach their goals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 17:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847885
    VIRIN: 220621-F-UR719-868
    Filename: DOD_109068392
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC's Brig Gen Arledge talks importance of mentorship Part I, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Guide
    Mentorship
    AFSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT