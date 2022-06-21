Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Aviation Brigade Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chris Cottrill, 110th Aviation Brigade outgoing command chief warrant officer, relinquished responsibility to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Macy, June 21, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Howze field. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847882
    VIRIN: 220621-A-XA218-460
    Filename: DOD_109068258
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Army Aviation
    Change of Responsibility
    Fort Rucker
    110th Aviation Brigade

