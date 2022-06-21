Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Chris Cottrill, 110th Aviation Brigade outgoing command chief warrant officer, relinquished responsibility to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Macy, June 21, 2022, at Fort Rucker, Alabama during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Howze field. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 16:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847882
|VIRIN:
|220621-A-XA218-460
|Filename:
|DOD_109068258
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 110th Aviation Brigade Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
