2022 Wounded Warrior Team Sports Camp

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Scott, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, talks about his experience being attached to the Wounded Warrior Battalion East during a team sports camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 9, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847867
|VIRIN:
|220621-M-RT859-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109067933
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT