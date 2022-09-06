Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Wounded Warrior Team Sports Camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Cpl. Kedrick Schumacher 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Scott, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, talks about his experience being attached to the Wounded Warrior Battalion East during a team sports camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 9, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kedrick Schumacher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847867
    VIRIN: 220621-M-RT859-0001
    Filename: DOD_109067933
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WARRIOR GAMES
    TEXAS
    COMPETITION
    MARINES
    SAN ANTONIO
    TRAINING

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT