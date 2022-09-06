2022 Wounded Warrior Team Sports Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Scott, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, talks about his experience being attached to the Wounded Warrior Battalion East during a team sports camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 9, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kedrick Schumacher)