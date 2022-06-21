Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Shipyard - Episode Ten

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this tenth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson joins the team working to stand up the pilot of the Supply Sustainment Unit, or SSU.

    With support from Naval Supply Systems Command, commonly known as NAVSUP, the SSU pilot is being stood up at the shipyard to leverage across the corporation. This is such a great example of ONE TEAM, involving many codes and personnel throughout our shipyard who took a deep dive into the process of material being acquired to improve how we do business, getting material when and where it’s needed to support our availabilities.

    Bravo Zulu to all involved and a job well-done!

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 18:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847862
    VIRIN: 220621-N-OE098-690
    Filename: DOD_109067911
    Length: 00:10:47
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

