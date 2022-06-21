America's Shipyard - Episode Ten

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this tenth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson joins the team working to stand up the pilot of the Supply Sustainment Unit, or SSU.



With support from Naval Supply Systems Command, commonly known as NAVSUP, the SSU pilot is being stood up at the shipyard to leverage across the corporation. This is such a great example of ONE TEAM, involving many codes and personnel throughout our shipyard who took a deep dive into the process of material being acquired to improve how we do business, getting material when and where it’s needed to support our availabilities.



Bravo Zulu to all involved and a job well-done!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis