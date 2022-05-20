6th Security Forces Squadron BRoll

Defenders assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron preform day-to-day tasks to maintain security at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of security forces to protect, defend and fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847858
|VIRIN:
|220611-F-CC148-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109067861
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
