    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron preform day-to-day tasks to maintain security at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of security forces to protect, defend and fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847858
    VIRIN: 220611-F-CC148-1004
    Filename: DOD_109067861
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Security Forces Squadron BRoll, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security
    Defenders
    patrol
    police
    Military Working Dog
    6th Security Forces Squadron

