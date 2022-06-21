Current and former defense leaders participate in a lunchtime discussion on actions needed to protect national security. Participants include: Michèle A. Flournoy, former under secretary of defense for policy; Mac Thornberry, former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee; Ruth E. Berry, deputy assistant secretary of state, Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense; Richard Fontaine, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security; and Carole House, director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation at the National Security Council for the White House.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 14:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847857
|Filename:
|DOD_109067782
|Length:
|00:46:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Current, Former Defense Leaders Talk National Security, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT