Current, Former Defense Leaders Talk National Security, Part 1

Current and former defense leaders participate in a lunchtime discussion on actions needed to protect national security. Participants include: Michèle A. Flournoy, former under secretary of defense for policy; Mac Thornberry, former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee; Ruth E. Berry, deputy assistant secretary of state, Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense; Richard Fontaine, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security; and Carole House, director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation at the National Security Council for the White House.