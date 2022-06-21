Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Current, Former Defense Leaders Talk National Security, Part 1

    06.21.2022

    Current and former defense leaders participate in a lunchtime discussion on actions needed to protect national security. Participants include: Michèle A. Flournoy, former under secretary of defense for policy; Mac Thornberry, former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee; Ruth E. Berry, deputy assistant secretary of state, Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense; Richard Fontaine, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security; and Carole House, director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation at the National Security Council for the White House.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 14:28
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:00:55
    Location: US

