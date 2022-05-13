CATM B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Colon, 6th Security Forces Squadron, non-commissioned officer in charge of confinement and police services, practices tactical shooting at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of security forces to protect, defend and fight. Members of the 6th SFS are required to qualify on the M-9 pistol and M-4 rifle to protect themselves and our nation’s assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)