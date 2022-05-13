CATM B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Colon, 6th Security Forces Squadron, non-commissioned officer in charge of confinement and police services, practices tactical shooting at the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance site at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 13, 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of security forces to protect, defend and fight. Members of the 6th SFS are required to qualify on the M-9 pistol and M-4 rifle to protect themselves and our nation’s assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    defenders
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    National Police Week
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance

