Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Security Forces Squadron 5K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a 5K run during National Police Week May 16, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Every year, MacDill Airmen come together to celebrate National Police Week by honoring Security Forces members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847849
    VIRIN: 220608-F-CC148-1002
    Filename: DOD_109067542
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Security Forces Squadron 5K, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    defenders
    5K
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    National Police Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT