Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing participate in a 5K run during National Police Week May 16, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Every year, MacDill Airmen come together to celebrate National Police Week by honoring Security Forces members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847849
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109067542
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Security Forces Squadron 5K, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT