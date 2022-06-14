the 55th Security Forces Squadron training section hosted 55th Wing leadership at their training shoot house at Offutt AFB.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 13:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847841
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-CV998-815
|Filename:
|DOD_109067490
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Security Forces Squadron Shoot House, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT