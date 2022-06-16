This webinar covers the basics of Site Navigation, including information on site maps, internal VS external navigation, naming conventions, and how page names and file names can affect navigation.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847839
|VIRIN:
|220616-O-KS391-691
|Filename:
|DOD_109067464
|Length:
|00:57:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Site Navigation, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT