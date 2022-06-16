Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers the basics of Site Navigation, including information on site maps, internal VS external navigation, naming conventions, and how page names and file names can affect navigation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847839
    VIRIN: 220616-O-KS391-691
    Filename: DOD_109067464
    Length: 00:57:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Site Navigation, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFPIMS
    Site Navigation

