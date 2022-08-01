Florida Air National Guard celebrate Airmen of the Year

The Florida Air National Guard honored those selected as the 2021 Airmen of the Year during a banquet ceremony held in Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin)
|01.08.2022
|06.21.2022 10:38
|B-Roll
|847837
|220108-Z-HK415-1001
|DOD_109067450
|00:01:33
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|2
|2
