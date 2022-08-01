Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Air National Guard celebrate Airmen of the Year

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Florida Air National Guard honored those selected as the 2021 Airmen of the Year during a banquet ceremony held in Jacksonville, FL, Jan. 8, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cole Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847837
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-HK415-1001
    Filename: DOD_109067450
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Florida Air National Guard celebrate Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Cole Benjamin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Florida Air National Guard
    Airmen of the Year

