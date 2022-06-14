Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    These are a new series of webinars dedicated to topics beyond the essential tools and options in AFPIMS, providing you with more ways to improve and run your site. Most sites have requirements regarding what to put in the Footer section. Let's discuss some of those requirements and how to make them pleasing and inviting to your visitors.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847836
    VIRIN: 220614-O-KS391-611
    Filename: DOD_109067449
    Length: 00:20:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beyond the Manual - Footer Link Requirements, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFPIMS
    Beyond the Manual
    Footer Link Requirements

