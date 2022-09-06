Municipality of Ruweished Coordinates Medical PPE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recently in the city of Ruweished, in the Kingdom of Jordan, coordinated with the Coalition-led Civil Military Support Element to divest 10,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 surgical masks, and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the local hospital. Our partnership and investment in this community will prevent the resurgence of COVID19 and other communicable diseases as well as strengthen the Coalition relationship with Jordan.