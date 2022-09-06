Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Municipality of Ruweished Coordinates Medical PPE

    RUWEISHED, JORDAN

    06.09.2022

    Video by Spc. Kevin Butler 

    Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Recently in the city of Ruweished, in the Kingdom of Jordan, coordinated with the Coalition-led Civil Military Support Element to divest 10,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 surgical masks, and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the local hospital. Our partnership and investment in this community will prevent the resurgence of COVID19 and other communicable diseases as well as strengthen the Coalition relationship with Jordan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 10:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847835
    VIRIN: 220609-A-JD616-0001
    Filename: DOD_109067439
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RUWEISHED, JO

    This work, Municipality of Ruweished Coordinates Medical PPE, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

