Recently in the city of Ruweished, in the Kingdom of Jordan, coordinated with the Coalition-led Civil Military Support Element to divest 10,000 pairs of gloves, 10,000 surgical masks, and 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the local hospital. Our partnership and investment in this community will prevent the resurgence of COVID19 and other communicable diseases as well as strengthen the Coalition relationship with Jordan.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 10:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847835
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-JD616-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109067439
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RUWEISHED, JO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Municipality of Ruweished Coordinates Medical PPE, by SPC Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
