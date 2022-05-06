Family day flyovers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 121st Air Refueling Wing held a family day celebration June 5, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. The event, organized and supported by Rickenbacker Family Support, USO Ohio, and numerous volunteers, included flyovers by the 180th Fighter Wing and the 179th Airlift Wing. Entertainment was provided by the USO Show Troupe and performer Chris Higbee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)