The 121st Air Refueling Wing held a family day celebration June 5, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. The event, organized and supported by Rickenbacker Family Support, USO Ohio, and numerous volunteers, included flyovers by the 180th Fighter Wing and the 179th Airlift Wing. Entertainment was provided by the USO Show Troupe and performer Chris Higbee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 10:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847834
|VIRIN:
|220605-Z-UU033-367
|Filename:
|DOD_109067420
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Family day flyovers, by Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
