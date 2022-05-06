Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family day flyovers

    OH, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    The 121st Air Refueling Wing held a family day celebration June 5, 2022, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. The event, organized and supported by Rickenbacker Family Support, USO Ohio, and numerous volunteers, included flyovers by the 180th Fighter Wing and the 179th Airlift Wing. Entertainment was provided by the USO Show Troupe and performer Chris Higbee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 10:41
