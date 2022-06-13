Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living the Legacy - The Kiniery Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Col. Phillip Kiniery III, the former commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and his father Command Sergeant Major (retired) Phillip Kiniery Jr., speak about what it means to create a legacy in the 82nd Airborne Division and the U.S. Army. Video Taken on June 13, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 13:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847826
    VIRIN: 220613-A-HL439-167
    Filename: DOD_109067281
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living the Legacy - The Kiniery Family, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    2nd Brigade
    U.S. Army
    Lets go

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT