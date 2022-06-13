Col. Phillip Kiniery III, the former commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and his father Command Sergeant Major (retired) Phillip Kiniery Jr., speak about what it means to create a legacy in the 82nd Airborne Division and the U.S. Army. Video Taken on June 13, 2022 at Fort Bragg, NC.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 13:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847826
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-HL439-167
|Filename:
|DOD_109067281
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Living the Legacy - The Kiniery Family, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
