Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct remedial swim practice on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 08, 2022. “Iron Ducks” are recruits who are identified as needing additional instruction by the Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) before passing swim qualification. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 08:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847825
|VIRIN:
|220608-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109067227
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Charlie Company Iron Ducks, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT