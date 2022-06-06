Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deception at D-Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Dominic Graham 

    Army University Press

    Released on the seventy-eighth anniversary of the invasion, “Deception at D-Day” tells the unheralded story of how the Allies attempted to confuse German decision makers of the size, location, and time of the Normandy landings. Often overshadowed by the heroics of the landings, deception operations played an important role in Operation Overlord’s success. “Deception at D-Day” includes segments on the Atlantic Wall, Operation Fortitude, the Double-Cross System, Pas-de-Calais v. Normandy, and the Rundstedt v. Rommel debate while also teaching current Army doctrine on deception operations.

    Doctrine Timehacks:

    Three Types of Military Deception: 5:31
    Military Deception (MILDEC): 5:41
    Tactical Deception (TAC-D): 7:06
    Ambiguity Increasing/Decreasing: 8:33
    Deception in Support of Operations Security (DISO): 16:08
    Deception Means: 21:22
    Administrative Means: 21:49
    Magruder’s Principle: 22:25
    Physical Means: 23:54
    Jones’ Dilemma: 24:38
    Technical Means: 26:08

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847822
    VIRIN: 220606-A-VT406-001
    Filename: DOD_109067166
    Length: 00:33:08
    Location: KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Documentary
    Normandy
    Film
    OPSEC
    WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT