Released on the seventy-eighth anniversary of the invasion, “Deception at D-Day” tells the unheralded story of how the Allies attempted to confuse German decision makers of the size, location, and time of the Normandy landings. Often overshadowed by the heroics of the landings, deception operations played an important role in Operation Overlord’s success. “Deception at D-Day” includes segments on the Atlantic Wall, Operation Fortitude, the Double-Cross System, Pas-de-Calais v. Normandy, and the Rundstedt v. Rommel debate while also teaching current Army doctrine on deception operations.



Doctrine Timehacks:



Three Types of Military Deception: 5:31

Military Deception (MILDEC): 5:41

Tactical Deception (TAC-D): 7:06

Ambiguity Increasing/Decreasing: 8:33

Deception in Support of Operations Security (DISO): 16:08

Deception Means: 21:22

Administrative Means: 21:49

Magruder’s Principle: 22:25

Physical Means: 23:54

Jones’ Dilemma: 24:38

Technical Means: 26:08