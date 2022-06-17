AFN Europe News - CNO BALTOPS 22

220617-N-FF029-001 KIEL, Germany (June 17, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike Gilday spoke as Sixteen NATO Allied and partner nations concluded the 51st iteration of Baltic Operations 2022 (BALTOPS22) in Kiel, Germany, June 17, 2022. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|06.17.2022
|06.21.2022 11:23
|Newscasts
|847821
|220617-N-FF029-001
|DOD_109067118
|00:01:00
|KIEL, DE
|0
|0
