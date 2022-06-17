Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe News - CNO BALTOPS 22

    KIEL, GERMANY

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220617-N-FF029-001 KIEL, Germany (June 17, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations ADM Mike Gilday spoke as Sixteen NATO Allied and partner nations concluded the 51st iteration of Baltic Operations 2022 (BALTOPS22) in Kiel, Germany, June 17, 2022. BALTOPS22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 847821
    VIRIN: 220617-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_109067118
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KIEL, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe News - CNO BALTOPS 22, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNO
    Baltops
    ADM Mike Gilday
    Mike Gilday
    Baltops 22

