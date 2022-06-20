African Lion 22 Combined Arms Rehearsal B-Roll

U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment and 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a Joint Combined Arms Rehearsal at Aviano Air Base, June 20, 2022 in preparation for a Joint Forcible Entry airborne operation as part of African Lion 22.
African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from June 6 - 30. Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, AFRICAN LION 22 will execute in four countries: Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. Militaries from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom will join U.S. and host nation troops.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
