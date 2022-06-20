Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 22 Combined Arms Rehearsal B-Roll

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment and 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a Joint Combined Arms Rehearsal at Aviano Air Base, June 20, 2022 in preparation for a Joint Forcible Entry airborne operation as part of African Lion 22.

    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest and premier annual exercise, involving more than 7,500 service members from June 6 - 30. Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, AFRICAN LION 22 will execute in four countries: Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. Militaries from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Kingdom will join U.S. and host nation troops.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847820
    VIRIN: 220620-A-TO756-069
    PIN: 220620
    Filename: DOD_109067093
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

