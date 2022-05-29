The Story of PVT Charles Norman Shay - D-Day 78th Anniversary - Part 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847818" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220605-N-FF029-004 COLLEVILLE-SUL-MER, France (June 5, 2022) The story of PVT Charles Norman Shay, a medic with the 1st Infantry Division, who took part in the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Part 3 details PVT Shay's actions after the invasion of Normandy to the present. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)