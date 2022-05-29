The Story of PVT Charles Norman Shay - D-Day 78th Anniversary - Part 3

220605-N-FF029-004 COLLEVILLE-SUL-MER, France (June 5, 2022) The story of PVT Charles Norman Shay, a medic with the 1st Infantry Division, who took part in the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Part 3 details PVT Shay's actions after the invasion of Normandy to the present. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|05.29.2022
|06.21.2022 11:23
|Series
|847818
|220605-N-FF029-004
|DOD_109067091
|00:02:33
|COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FR
|0
|0
