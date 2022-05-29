Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Story of PVT Charles Norman Shay - D-Day 78th Anniversary - Part 3

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    05.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220605-N-FF029-004 COLLEVILLE-SUL-MER, France (June 5, 2022) The story of PVT Charles Norman Shay, a medic with the 1st Infantry Division, who took part in the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Part 3 details PVT Shay's actions after the invasion of Normandy to the present. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 11:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847818
    VIRIN: 220605-N-FF029-004
    Filename: DOD_109067091
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Story of PVT Charles Norman Shay - D-Day 78th Anniversary - Part 3, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    1st Infantry Division
    Omaha Beach
    Charles Norman Shay
    D-Day 78

