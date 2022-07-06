Medical Planning workshop during African Lion 22

U.S. military instructors lead academic exercises for African Lion 22, June 7, 2022, at the Southern Zone Headquarters in Agadir, MAR. Academics play a vital role in the event by allowing the U.S. and ally nations to share knowledge and increase interoperability. (U.S. Army Video by PFC Donald Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 03:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847813
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-CB936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109067037
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
