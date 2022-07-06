Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Planning workshop during African Lion 22

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.07.2022

    Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. military instructors lead academic exercises for African Lion 22, June 7, 2022, at the Southern Zone Headquarters in Agadir, MAR. Academics play a vital role in the event by allowing the U.S. and ally nations to share knowledge and increase interoperability. (U.S. Army Video by PFC Donald Franklin)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847813
    VIRIN: 220606-A-CB936-1001
    Filename: DOD_109067037
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    This work, Medical Planning workshop during African Lion 22, by PFC Donald Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Morocco
    Cyber Awareness
    AfricanLion
    Medical Planning

