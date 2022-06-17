Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Montage of 65th Field Artillery Brigade Training at xCTC

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    BOISE, Idaho - Throughout the month of June, OC/Ts of the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) evaluated training for the 65th Field Artillery Brigade of the Utah National Guard during Western Strike 22-06 at the Orchard Combat Training Center at Boise, Idaho. This photo montage video shows scenes of primarily the 65th FA Bde. throughout the training event.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847802
    VIRIN: 220617-A-LK945-160
    PIN: 220617
    Filename: DOD_109066889
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Photo Montage of 65th Field Artillery Brigade Training at xCTC, by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS

    Cold Steel
    Utah National Guard
    WesternStrike2206

