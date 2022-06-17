Photo Montage of 65th Field Artillery Brigade Training at xCTC

BOISE, Idaho - Throughout the month of June, OC/Ts of the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) evaluated training for the 65th Field Artillery Brigade of the Utah National Guard during Western Strike 22-06 at the Orchard Combat Training Center at Boise, Idaho. This photo montage video shows scenes of primarily the 65th FA Bde. throughout the training event.
|06.17.2022
|06.21.2022 00:22
|Video Productions
|847802
|220617-A-LK945-160
|220617
|DOD_109066889
|00:01:51
|BOISE, ID, US
|2
|2
