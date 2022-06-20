Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsafe, Unprofessional Action by IRGCN Vessels toward U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    06.20.2022

    Video by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220620-N-NO146-1001 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (June 20, 2022) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) operates in an unsafe and unprofessional manner in close proximity to patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) in the Strait of Hormuz, June 20.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 23:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847800
    VIRIN: 220620-N-NO146-1001
    Filename: DOD_109066876
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unsafe, Unprofessional Action by IRGCN Vessels toward U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unsafe, Unprofessional Action by IRGCN Vessels toward U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf

    5th Fleet
    C5F

