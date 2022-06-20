220620-N-NO146-1001 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (June 20, 2022) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) operates in an unsafe and unprofessional manner in close proximity to patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) in the Strait of Hormuz, June 20.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2022 23:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847800
|VIRIN:
|220620-N-NO146-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109066876
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Unsafe, Unprofessional Action by IRGCN Vessels toward U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unsafe, Unprofessional Action by IRGCN Vessels toward U.S. Naval Forces in Arabian Gulf
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT