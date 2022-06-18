Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2022) A CMV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, attached to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, lands on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), June 18, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 21:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847798
    VIRIN: 220618-N-ZW128-2001
    Filename: DOD_109066853
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

