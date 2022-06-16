PILM EMF Jacksonville - Golden Coyote

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors with the Expeditionary Medical Facility stationed in Jacksonville, Florida conducts Performing Immediate Life Saving Measures (PILM) training June 16, 2022 at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota. PILM training consists of litter carrying, applying chest seals, assessing casualties of imminent medical risk, and dialing a nine line to evacuate the patient off the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julio Mendoza)