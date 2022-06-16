Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PILM EMF Jacksonville - Golden Coyote

    SD, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Sailors with the Expeditionary Medical Facility stationed in Jacksonville, Florida conducts Performing Immediate Life Saving Measures (PILM) training June 16, 2022 at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota. PILM training consists of litter carrying, applying chest seals, assessing casualties of imminent medical risk, and dialing a nine line to evacuate the patient off the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julio Mendoza)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 22:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847796
    VIRIN: 220616-A-TG476-001
    Filename: DOD_109066794
    Length: 00:10:32
    Location: SD, US

    West Camp
    GoldenCoyote
    GC22
    EMF Jacksonville
    Dallas Tx Reserve Component

