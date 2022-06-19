U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers from the Griffin-based Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 19, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained Platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2022 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847795
|VIRIN:
|220619-A-VB701-476
|Filename:
|DOD_109066773
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Anti-Armor Ambush, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
