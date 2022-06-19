Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti-Armor Ambush

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers from the Griffin-based Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 19, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard’s program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained Platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847795
    VIRIN: 220619-A-VB701-476
    Filename: DOD_109066773
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GA, US

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th IBCT
    XCTC
    48XCTC22

