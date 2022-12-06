870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Steven Lugo, 670th Military Police Company, instructs soldiers from the 870th MP Company on the proper use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) and Taser in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant.



The Human Electro-muscular Incapacitation (HEMI) device launches an electrode to stun and override the central nervous system of a combatant. The X26 has two barbed projectiles that penetrate up to 2 inches and give an electrical charge to the victim. The electrical charge will make the combatant have involuntary muscle contractions. The effective range for the equipment the 870th MP Company used today was 25 feet but that depends on the type of projectile. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)