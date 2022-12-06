Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Spc. Steven Lugo, 670th Military Police Company, instructs soldiers from the 870th MP Company on the proper use of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) (also known as Pepper Spray) and Taser in Concord, CA June 11, 2022. The M39 Individual Riot Control Agent Dispenser (IRCAD) is used to subdue combatants without causing permanent damage. Military Police Soldiers are certified to react if the OC blows back and contaminants them while engaged in stopping a combatant.

    The Human Electro-muscular Incapacitation (HEMI) device launches an electrode to stun and override the central nervous system of a combatant. The X26 has two barbed projectiles that penetrate up to 2 inches and give an electrical charge to the victim. The electrical charge will make the combatant have involuntary muscle contractions. The effective range for the equipment the 870th MP Company used today was 25 feet but that depends on the type of projectile. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847790
    VIRIN: 220612-Z-XU624-066
    Filename: DOD_109066748
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 870th MP Company conducts nonlethal weapons training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT