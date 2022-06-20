BJACH Pharmacy Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Soldiers, Families and retirees,

Are you tired of waiting at the pharmacy? #DYK you can request new electronic prescriptions from the convenience of your own home? Try the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In. Simply scan the QR Code or text “GET IN LINE” to 1 (844)-398-4169 during normal business hours, enter your DoDID Number, verify your identity and wait for a text that your prescription is ready. Requests made before 3 p.m. will be available the same day, those made after 3 p.m. will be ready the next morning.



**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FOR NEW/ELECTRONIC PRESCRIPTIONS ONLY**