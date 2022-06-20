Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Soldiers, Families and retirees,
Are you tired of waiting at the pharmacy? #DYK you can request new electronic prescriptions from the convenience of your own home? Try the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In. Simply scan the QR Code or text “GET IN LINE” to 1 (844)-398-4169 during normal business hours, enter your DoDID Number, verify your identity and wait for a text that your prescription is ready. Requests made before 3 p.m. will be available the same day, those made after 3 p.m. will be ready the next morning.
**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FOR NEW/ELECTRONIC PRESCRIPTIONS ONLY**
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847789
|VIRIN:
|220620-A-GR663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109066725
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH Pharmacy Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
