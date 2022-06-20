Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BJACH Pharmacy Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In

    LA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Soldiers, Families and retirees,
    Are you tired of waiting at the pharmacy? #DYK you can request new electronic prescriptions from the convenience of your own home? Try the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In. Simply scan the QR Code or text “GET IN LINE” to 1 (844)-398-4169 during normal business hours, enter your DoDID Number, verify your identity and wait for a text that your prescription is ready. Requests made before 3 p.m. will be available the same day, those made after 3 p.m. will be ready the next morning.

    **PLEASE NOTE THIS IS FOR NEW/ELECTRONIC PRESCRIPTIONS ONLY**

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 17:31
    Location: LA, US

    This work, BJACH Pharmacy Q-Anywhere Mobile Check-In, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

