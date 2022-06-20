Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep 34 - Air Assault School w/ SFC Hollar and SSG Pounding

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Get a sneak peak at one of the most prestigious schools in the U.S. Army; Air Assault! CPT Carr speaks with course instructors to gain insights and tips on the course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 16:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847787
    VIRIN: 220620-A-AB135-279
    Filename: DOD_109066648
    Length: 00:27:38
    Location: US

    TAGS

    fort benning
    AIR ASSAULT
    warrior training center

