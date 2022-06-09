Airborne Operation June 9, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion,

173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation at Dandolo range and

Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, June 9, 2022.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in

Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European,

African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed

across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies

and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army Video by Massimo Bovo)