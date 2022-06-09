Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airborne Operation June 9, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.09.2022

    Video by Massimo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion,
    173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation at Dandolo range and
    Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, June 9, 2022.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in
    Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European,
    African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed
    across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies
    and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army Video by Massimo Bovo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847783
    VIRIN: 220609-A-DZ412-0001
    Filename: DOD_109066458
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation June 9, 2022, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nato
    Sky Soldiers
    U.S.Army
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT