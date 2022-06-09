U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion,
173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct an airborne operation at Dandolo range and
Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone, Italy, June 9, 2022.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in
Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European,
African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed
across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies
and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army Video by Massimo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2022 03:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847783
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-DZ412-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109066458
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Airborne Operation June 9, 2022, by Massimo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
