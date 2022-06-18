Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Newnan-based Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, both with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducted an urban operation with a focus on breaching doors and clearing rooms during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 18, 2022.
