video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847776" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Newnan-based Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, both with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducted an urban operation with a focus on breaching doors and clearing rooms during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 18, 2022.



U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle