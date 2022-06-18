Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Ops

    GA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Newnan-based Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment and the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, both with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducted an urban operation with a focus on breaching doors and clearing rooms during the 48th IBCT's Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Stewart, Ga., June 18, 2022.

    U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 13:59
    This work, Urban Ops, by PFC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Fort Stewart
    48th ibct
    National Guard
    weeklyvideos
    48XCTC22

