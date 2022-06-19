Juneteenth Commemoration

Soldiers from the 1st Theater Sustainment Command - Operational Command Post took a moment to celebrate Juneteenth by creating a video commemorating this meaningful Holiday. It includes a message from the Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, and a collaborative reading of an excerpt from the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a pivotal step in our path toward the sacred truth of liberty.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2022 17:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847775
|VIRIN:
|220619-A-NO292-012
|Filename:
|DOD_109066051
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
