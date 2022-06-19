Juneteenth Commemoration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 1st Theater Sustainment Command - Operational Command Post took a moment to celebrate Juneteenth by creating a video commemorating this meaningful Holiday. It includes a message from the Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, and a collaborative reading of an excerpt from the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a pivotal step in our path toward the sacred truth of liberty.