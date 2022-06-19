Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneteenth Commemoration

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.19.2022

    Video by Capt. Joshua Sik 

    135th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 1st Theater Sustainment Command - Operational Command Post took a moment to celebrate Juneteenth by creating a video commemorating this meaningful Holiday. It includes a message from the Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Thomas Vickers, and a collaborative reading of an excerpt from the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth is a pivotal step in our path toward the sacred truth of liberty.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.19.2022 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847775
    VIRIN: 220619-A-NO292-012
    Filename: DOD_109066051
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juneteenth Commemoration, by CPT Joshua Sik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

