Moroccan, Ghanaian and Tunisian soldiers participate in academics during the African Lion 2022 exercise at the Southern Zone Headquarters, June 7, 2022, Agadir, Morocco. These students received instruction in the U.S. Joint Planning Process ahead of their participation in the Combined Joint Task Force during the exercise. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Donald Franklin, 55th Signal Company) (U.S. Army Video by PFC Donald Franklin)
|06.06.2022
|06.19.2022 15:53
|B-Roll
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
