Seventeen partner nations compete for the best time during the Fuerzas Comando 2022 Obstacle Course at La Venta, Honduras, June 19, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2022 15:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847770
|VIRIN:
|220619-A-KM161-500
|Filename:
|DOD_109065987
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Obstacle Course B-Roll, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
