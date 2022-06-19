Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 2022 Obstacle Course B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Victor Aguirre 

    Special Operations Command South

    Seventeen partner nations compete for the best time during the Fuerzas Comando 2022 Obstacle Course at La Venta, Honduras, June 19, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.19.2022 15:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847770
    VIRIN: 220619-A-KM161-500
    Filename: DOD_109065987
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2022 Obstacle Course B-Roll, by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

