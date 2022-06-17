Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADAB reflects on Juneteenth

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing reflect on when they first became aware of Juneteenth and what it means to them. Juneteenth is a celebration of when the last African-American slaves in the state of Texas were freed on June 19, 1865; years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Although Juneteenth is deeply rooted in African-American History, it is a holiday to be celebrated by all Americans.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.20.2022 01:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847766
    VIRIN: 220617-F-UU934-865
    Filename: DOD_109065708
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Hometown: AL DHAFRA, AE

    TAGS

    centcom
    resiliency
    afcent
    380 aew
    Special Events
    Juneteenth

