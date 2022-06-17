ADAB reflects on Juneteenth

Airmen of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing reflect on when they first became aware of Juneteenth and what it means to them. Juneteenth is a celebration of when the last African-American slaves in the state of Texas were freed on June 19, 1865; years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. Although Juneteenth is deeply rooted in African-American History, it is a holiday to be celebrated by all Americans.
