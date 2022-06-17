Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Jabbar Jenkins - Father's Day

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.17.2022

    Video by Spc. Zachary Danaher 

    11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jabbar Jenkins with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Father's Day shoutout at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, June 18, 2022. Jenkins' father lives in Dayton. Ohio (U.S. Army video by Spc. Zachary Danaher)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.19.2022 03:35
    Category: Greetings
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US

    This work, Staff Sgt. Jabbar Jenkins - Father's Day, by SPC Zachary Danaher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition
    Father's Day
    CJTF-OIR
    U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command

