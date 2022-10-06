Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldier Cpl. Kang, Young Hyun explains what happened during KATUSA Friendship Week 2022 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by KATUSA Sgt. Cho, Seung-woon / Eighth Army public affairs office)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2022 00:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847764
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065687
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
