    KATUSA Friendship Week 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) soldier Cpl. Kang, Young Hyun explains what happened during KATUSA Friendship Week 2022 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army video by KATUSA Sgt. Cho, Seung-woon / Eighth Army public affairs office)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.19.2022 00:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847764
    VIRIN: 220610-A-ZZ999-0001
    Filename: DOD_109065687
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    korea
    service
    friendship
    KATUSA
    camp humphreys

