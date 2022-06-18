III MIG Change Of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines with III Marine Information Group participate in a change of command ceremony for III MIG at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2022. Col. Lester “Ray” Gerber relinquished authority as commanding officer of III MIG to Col. Richard Martin. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexandria Nowell)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 22:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847763
|VIRIN:
|220618-M-RJ196-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109065671
|Length:
|00:54:32
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
