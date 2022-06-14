Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    112th Delta Co (AA) LUH Litter Training - Golden Coyote 22

    SD, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment, North Dakota Army National Guard, perform a medical evacuation exercise during hot and cold litter training in support of Golden Coyote training exercise at Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 14, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847758
    VIRIN: 220614-A-BB424-001
    Filename: DOD_109065519
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SD, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 112th Delta Co (AA) LUH Litter Training - Golden Coyote 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Litter
    North Dakota Army National Guard
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    GoldenCoyote
    GC22
    112th Delta Co.

