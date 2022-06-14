U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment, North Dakota Army National Guard, perform a medical evacuation exercise during hot and cold litter training in support of Golden Coyote training exercise at Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 14, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase, scenario-driven exercise conducted in South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables commanders to focus on mission essential task requirements, warrior tasks and battle drills.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847758
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-BB424-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065519
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 112th Delta Co (AA) LUH Litter Training - Golden Coyote 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT