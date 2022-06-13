Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prayer Breakfast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SD, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    South Dakota Army National Guard Chaplain Corps hosts a prayer breakfast for Golden Coyote training exercise participants in honor of Golden Coyote at Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 13, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase scenario driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables Commanders to focus on mission essentials warrior tasks and drills

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847757
    VIRIN: 220613-A-EU299-001
    Filename: DOD_109065518
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prayer Breakfast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Dakota Army National Guard
    GoldenCoyote
    GC22
    Pastor James Moore
    South Dakota Army National Guard Chaplain Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT