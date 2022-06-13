South Dakota Army National Guard Chaplain Corps hosts a prayer breakfast for Golden Coyote training exercise participants in honor of Golden Coyote at Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 13, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase scenario driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables Commanders to focus on mission essentials warrior tasks and drills
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847757
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-EU299-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065518
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
