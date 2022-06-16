Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASN (M&RA) Robert D. Hogue Juneteenth Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    WASHINGTON (June 16, 2022) Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Mr. Robert D. Hogue shares the importance of Juneteenth and what it means not only for our Navy, but for our nation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847756
    VIRIN: 220617-N-WG055-1001
    Filename: DOD_109065505
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Juneteenth

