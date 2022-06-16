WASHINGTON (June 16, 2022) Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Mr. Robert D. Hogue shares the importance of Juneteenth and what it means not only for our Navy, but for our nation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Moore)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847756
|VIRIN:
|220617-N-WG055-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109065505
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASN (M&RA) Robert D. Hogue Juneteenth Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT