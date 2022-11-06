Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth patrol Elizabeth River during Harborfest fireworks celebration in Norfolk, Virginia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Wenzel, Machinery Technician; Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Shelton, Seaman Kyle Himes, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Kral and Fireman Diego Fernandez, crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, patrol the Elizabeth River aboard a 45-foot response boat during a fireworks celebration at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday June 11, 2022. The Coast Guard regularly patrols local waterways to be ready to respond and keep boaters safe. U.S. Coast Guard video and imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe