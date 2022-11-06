Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth patrol Elizabeth River during Harborfest fireworks celebration in Norfolk, Virginia

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Wenzel, Machinery Technician; Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Shelton, Seaman Kyle Himes, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Kral and Fireman Diego Fernandez, crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, patrol the Elizabeth River aboard a 45-foot response boat during a fireworks celebration at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday June 11, 2022. The Coast Guard regularly patrols local waterways to be ready to respond and keep boaters safe. U.S. Coast Guard video and imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847750
    VIRIN: 220611-G-SE431-1008
    PIN: 220611
    Filename: DOD_109065355
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth patrol Elizabeth River during Harborfest fireworks celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    fireworks
    coast guard
    norfolk
    station portsmouth
    harborfest
    fifth district

