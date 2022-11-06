Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Wenzel, Machinery Technician; Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Shelton, Seaman Kyle Himes, Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Kral and Fireman Diego Fernandez, crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, patrol the Elizabeth River aboard a 45-foot response boat during a fireworks celebration at Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia, Saturday June 11, 2022. The Coast Guard regularly patrols local waterways to be ready to respond and keep boaters safe. U.S. Coast Guard video and imagery by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2022 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847750
|VIRIN:
|220611-G-SE431-1008
|PIN:
|220611
|Filename:
|DOD_109065355
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth patrol Elizabeth River during Harborfest fireworks celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
