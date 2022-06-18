Happy Birthday, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade!

On June 18, 1965, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade was born! Since its organization in 1965, 12 CAB has served as a key member of the combined arms team, dedicated to the preservation of peace. Today we celebrate 57 years of distinguished history! Wings of Victory! Rise to Excellence! (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)
