    Happy Birthday, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade!

    GERMANY

    06.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    On June 18, 1965, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade was born! Since its organization in 1965, 12 CAB has served as a key member of the combined arms team, dedicated to the preservation of peace. Today we celebrate 57 years of distinguished history! Wings of Victory! Rise to Excellence! (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847748
    VIRIN: 220618-A-YQ762-110
    Filename: DOD_109065343
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade!, by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    eucom
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    armynewswire
    europeansupport2022

