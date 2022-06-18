Happy Birthday, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 18, 1965, the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade was born! Since its organization in 1965, 12 CAB has served as a key member of the combined arms team, dedicated to the preservation of peace. Today we celebrate 57 years of distinguished history! Wings of Victory! Rise to Excellence! (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)