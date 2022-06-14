Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/6 Supports BALTOPS 22

    POLAND

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct defensive operations during BALTOPS 22 in Ustka, Poland, June 14-15, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Yvonna Guyette)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PL

    TAGS

    22MEU
    USMC
    BALTOPS22

