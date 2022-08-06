Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BALTOPS 22 MV-22 Flight Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LATVIA

    06.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines, assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct flight operations over Latvia during BALTOPS 22, June 8, 2022. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847744
    VIRIN: 220608-M-TM809-2001
    Filename: DOD_109065298
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 22 MV-22 Flight Operations, by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    USMC
    MARINES
    BALTOPS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT